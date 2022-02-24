Washington, February 24: Indo-Canadian comedian Lilly Singh revealed she has been diagnosed with ovarian cysts and had to go to the emergency room. Taking to her Instagram handle, the popular YouTuber shared a clip in which she can be seen hospitalised. 5 Best Videos Of Lilly Singh That Will Make You Go ROFL.

Expressing her shock and pain, she wrote, "Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts. And I'm just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You're going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT... the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK.... No but actually. It hurts and I'm tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother."

Lilly Singh's Insta Post

The post was flooded with get-well-soon messages in the comments section. "Praying for you," actor Jacqueline Fernandez wrote. "Omg nooooo! I hope you feel better," YouTuber-singer Vidya Vox added.

Lilly rose to fame with her YouTube channel 'Superwoman'. The actor was recently seen in the second season of Hulu's comedy series Dollface.

