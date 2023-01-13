The festival of Lohri is right around the corner and while it isn't as prominent in the other parts of India, it holds a lot of significance in the northern region. This traditional festival is celebrated to mark the end of the winter solstice. People traditionally lit bonfires in their yards and enjoy singing and dancing around it to mark and celebrate this auspicious festival. Punjabi ladies, especially deck up in style on this day to celebrate the occasion with their friends and family members. Lohri 2023 Fashion Ideas: Let Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan & Other TV Beauties Help You Get Ready This Year.

Earlier we discussed how TV beauties like Hina Khan and Tejasswi Prakash can help you get ready for this special festival. Today, however, we'll discuss how our Bollywood beauties can help you pick the right outfit. From velvet suits to Patiala designs, the options are so many and the way these ladies style it is like a cherry on the cake. We personally adore traditional suits and believe that their elegance is unmatched. So, if you are yet to shop or need some help with styling, let us give you a helping hand. First Lohri Wishes 2023 for Newborn Baby Girl and Boy: Send Greetings, Quotes and Images on Lal Loi.

This year, let B-town ladies like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt be your stylist and help you get ready in style. So go ahead and have a look at our list which is specially curated for you and your festive wardrobe.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

