The auspicious festival of Lohri falls on January 13 and is prominently celebrated in the state of Punjab and other Northern areas. It is believed that this festival marks the end of the winter solstice. It is a harvesting festival and is celebrated by lighting bonfires, eating festive food, and dancing. Traditionally, ladies deck up in ethnic attires to celebrate the occasion with their friends and family members. A typical salwar kameez or a Patiala suit is what they prefer to wear on this auspicious occasion. Lohri 2023 Date and Sankranti Moment: Know Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Harvest Festival in Punjab.

The festival of Lohri demands you to suit up traditionally and while you may have so many suits already filling your wardrobe, no woman will ever say no to buying a new outfit. So, this Lohri, we suggest some new designs that you can wear while celebrating this festival. From Hina Khan's velvet suit to Tejasswi Prakash's pretty pink design, there are so many new designs available on the block currently that you can try and wear this season. And not just these. We have curated an entire list of such lovely and stunning designs that you can wear for the Lohri celebration this year. So go ahead and have a look at other designs that may win your heart instantly. Lohri 2023 Date and Recipes: From Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti to Gur Ka Halwa; 5 Dishes You Must Try To Enjoy the North Indian Festival.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari

Hina Khan

Hina Khan

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Happy Lohri!

