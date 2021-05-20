Madhuri Dixit is on a style spree, picking outfits that are too elegant for words to define. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood is known for her elegance and her outfits resonate with her persona. She has often wowed us with her sartorial picks and every time she steps out, it's like a moment to cherish. After a stunning grey Manish Malhotra saree and later a dainty yellow lehenga choli, she stepped out wearing a peach sharara by Ritika Mirchandani and looked exuberant as always. Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: 5 Powerful Dialogues Delivered by the Dhak Dhak Girl That Were Totally On-Point.

Madhuri's peach sharara dress was apt for your Eid celebration this year. The colour palette was light and the same thread embroidery on its top made it look even more appealing. We loved the way she paired her outfit with dark lips and nude eye makeup that elevated her look further. Her hair was styled in a classic bun and everything else about her look was neatly put, leaving no scope for us to complain.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Styled by ace stylist, Shaleena Nathani, the outfit looked beyond elegant and the more we say, the less it would justify.

