Madhuri Dixit's Instagram account is something you surely need to bookmark if you are someone looking to amp up your ethnic-style game. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood these days has been shelling out some fashion gems that are ultra-feminine, at the same time in-trend. Thanks to her stint on Dance Deewane 3, we get to see her every weekend in some fabulous traditional wears which are beyond amazing. Now, recently the diva put up a few latest pics of herself in a desi attire, and boy she has taken her ethnic game to next level. Madhuri Dixit Looks Like a Royal Dream in This Sky Blue Lehenga That Costs Rs 72K (View Pics).

In the latest set of photos, we see Madhuri happily posing while donning a tie-dye miracle by Reeti Arneja. Her black and white outfit consists of an embroidered jacket-style banjara blouse which is paired with a sober lehenga. Her attire also comes with a silk organza dupatta. Further, a little makeup and of course pretty danglers is how she rounded her look. But do you how much her stunning couture cost? Well, we researched and found out that MD's attire is sold online at Rs 53, 760. Madhuri Dixit Exudes Glam And Elegance In Her Traditional Peach Sharara Dress.

Madhuri Dixit Pictures:

The Jacket Choli is Hot!

Here's Proof:

Madhuri Desi Outfit (Photo Credits; AZA website)

Madhuri Dixit's this tie-dye realness is a perfect fit for a pre-wedding festivity or a family function of sorts. Kudos to the team of the actress who every time makes sure that MD looks gorgeous. Well, what do you think of her this look? It's yay or nay? Tell us your answer in the comment section below. Stay stylish always!

