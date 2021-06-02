Madhuri Dixit has been making many dils go dhak-dhak with her fab performances and dancing skills over the years. She is one of the most beautiful divas in Indian cinema and there's no doubt about it. Not just this, MD is also amazing when it comes to her fashion taste. Well, the best part of her style shenanigans is that it's simple, fuss-free but at the same time trendy. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of herself in an ethereal lehenga choli, and boy she looked like an angel. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit Nene's Yellow Sharara By Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor.

In the photoshoot pictures, the beauty can be seen wearing a subtle blue (sky-blue) coloured lehenga choli combo from the brand - Torani. Talking about the choli, it featured delicate floral motifs and also tassels at the edge of the sleeves. As for the lehenga, it had ditto-looking floral print all over it. Further, to accentuate the look, she opted for a net dupatta, silver jewellery, and dark lips. However, do you know how much is the cost of her ensemble? Read on. Madhuri Dixit in a Classic Pre Draped Shimmery Red Saree is a Sight To Behold (View Pics).

Madhuri Dixit Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Here's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Revelation - the price of MD's attire, the firoza arshneer lehenga set is sold online at Rs 72,500 on Torani’s website. Here's proof.

Madhuri Dixit Outfit (Photo Credits: Torani Website)

Meanwhile, seems like we might see the actress wearing the desi outfit on Dance Deewane 3. So, what say, did you liked Madhuri's latest fashion outing? Is it Yo or Hell No? Do tell us your views in the comment section below. Stay stylish always!!

