Makar Sankranti is around the corner and it's time you start picking that black outfit of yours. It's essential for you to wear black colour outfit for this festival and its significance is poignant. Black sarees or traditional dresses are a must-have for this festival's wardrobe and just in case you need some helping hand with picking the right kinda outfit, you can always take some style cues from our TV beauties. Black as a colour can be easily found in anyone's wardrobe and you don't have to take extra efforts to slay in it. Makar Sankranti 2020 Food Recipes: From Tikho Khichdo to Ven Pongal, Savour Your Taste Buds with These 5 Staples on Harvest Festival.

From Nia Sharma to Surbhi Chandna, take a look at how out telly land beauties strutted in style in different black outfits and how did they style it with so much ease.

Surbhi Chandna's Ethnic Drape

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Something Sensuous Like Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

More Traditional Like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indo-Western Outfit Like Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Traditional Anarkali like Jennifer Winget

Jennnifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Uber Glamorous Outfit Like Krystle D'Souza

Krystle D'Souza (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simple Saree Look By Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, this Makar Sankranti pick the most ravishing black outfit and get ready to slay like never before. We hope you have an amazing day ahead!

