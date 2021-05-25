Malaika Arora is busy judging Super Dancer chapter 4 these days and the lady is making some stunning appearances for the same. After a stunning Manish Malhotra saree and also a red hot Atelier Zuhra dress, Malaika recently picked a semi-formal avatar for her new outing. An oversized pantsuit that looked divine on her was a rather smart choice, planned and executed by ace stylist Mohit Rai. The pictures are commendable and so is the lady in them. Fashion Faceoff: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Malaika Arora, Whose Red Atelier Zuhra Outfit Is Your Favourite?

Malaika's powder grey pantsuit was designed by Gaby Charbachy and it certainly accentuated her svelte figure. She paired her outfit with Gucci shoes and a classic emerald necklace that amplified her neckline. While oversized pantsuits are not really in rage currently, Malaika definitely made a strong case for it. With dewy eyes, contoured cheeks and coral lips, she kept her styling simple but significant. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora - Who Nailed this Signature Manish Malhotra Saree Better? (Vote Now).

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika's newest fashion outing deserves the loudest cheer for us. We are smitten by her choice and think she has a strong sartorial sense.

