Malaika Arora! She is a stunner and she knows it, updating the glamour quotient repeatedly! In a career with multiple stints as a model and then venturing into acting, dancing, and television, all along, she has carved a niche in the often confusing world of fashion. One of the hottest mommies on the block, Malaika strides with a whiff of confidence, flaunting an enviably toned frame and handles the glam game all with signature aplomb. A newsmaker, Malaika Arora is often seen indulging in those girly spa sessions, brunch or late-night dinner parties with her girl gang of Karisma Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora Ladak, and Kareena Kapoor Khan on her off-days. On-duty, Malaika raises the stakes by being a celebrity judge on reality talent shows by teaming up with her fashion stylist of many years, Maneka Harisinghani. Malaika Arora stepped out for a date with her sister Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan pulling off a perfect off-duty style. Malaika loves her brands! A pair of printed culottes from Gucci teamed up with a collared shirt and white kicks vibe was an instant charmer.

Malaika Arora, a certified style cynosure helms the fashion edit of the homegrown label, The Label Life - a worthy testimony to her minimalist and chic style vibe. Her fashion arsenal is highlighted by a high dose of glamour, oomph, sophistication and minimalism. Here is a closer look at her high fashion vibe. Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora's Power Dressing by Malak El Ezzawy.

Malaika Arora - Gucci Chicness

A white collared shirt was tucked into a pair of star-print silk culottes from the Pre-AW18 collection, worth £1,865 (approximately Rs.1.8 lacs). White kicks, open wind kissed hair and subtle glam completed her look. Malaika Arora Is Alluring AF in a Snake Inspired Occurring Gown!

Malaika Arora in Gucci (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Malaika is seen as a celebrity judge on the reality shows, India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).