Malaika Arora Is Alluring AF in a Snake Inspired Occuring Gown!

Malaika Arora in Tonu Matichevski for MTV India's Next Top Model (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sassy and sexy, always are Malaika Arora's thriving vibes. She goes on to not just slay but glamourize even the most basic style. A fitness freak whose enviable toned frame leaves us staring at her with much appreciation, Malaika is always a hoot. She has found her solace in fashion stylist Maneka Hairsinghani's styling precision. Additionally, Malaika's stint as a former supermodel aids her carefully curated looks. Malaika Arora is on a roll, a sizzling glamorous one at that! As the celebrity judge, Malaika stunned in a snake inspired occurring gown by Toni Maticevski.

Oozing glamour, sophistication and signature minimalism with every vibe can be tricky and not up to everyone's alley. But trust Malaika Arora to ace it up. Here is a closer look at Malaika's compelling style play. Malaika Arora Makes a Case for Cropped Sweatshirt and Flared Denim Fabulously!

Malaika Arora - Ruffles, drama and more ruffles

It was an occurring gown by the designer teamed with earrings by Ayana, strappy stilettos, a top bun and nude makeup. The thigh-high grazing slit snakeskin inspired gown from the Resort 2020 collection was a perfect mix of bold printed mixed with intricate and fluid detailing. Malaika Arora, the Glam Goddess in Black Is Staggeringly SEXY!

On the professional front, Malaika is seen as a celebrity judge on reality shows, India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.