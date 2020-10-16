No one can make fashion look soothing and sexy like Malaika Arora does! The sensation has been synonymous with style statements for quite a long time now. She is regularly tracked by the fashion enthusiasts through her social media posts as well as shows. Currently, she is seen as a mentor on dance reality show, India's Best Dancer. For that, she dolls up in some of the best ways. Her recent photoshoot is also like a treat to the sore eyes. It is everything glitz, glamour and glitter! Malaika Arora Loves Her Brands! Her American Themed Gucci Culottes Worth Rs.1.8 Lacs Are Proof!.

In this amazingly fresh photo shoot captured by Tejas Nerurkar, the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya stunner kills it with hotness! She is seen in a Monisha Jaising wear that sparkles like diamonds. The long strappy gown has a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The look is accessorized with a single chunky necklace. The overall bronze effect adds to the glam quotient perfectly! Check out the snaps below.

Malaika's Glamorous Shoot

All Things Glitzy

Malaika was tested positive for coronavirus, a few weeks ago. However, with utmost precautions, she beat it successfully and is back on the fashion radar like a boss! Once again, Malla has owned the look and we certainly love it. Your thoughts?

