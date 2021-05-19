Bollywood has its own favourite designers and no, we aren't restricting to only Indian names. Some Italian and American labels are equally popular with our B-town folks and Atelier Zuhra is one such prominent name. Many Bollywood beauties including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan have previously donned some amazing creations from this designer house and Malaika Arora's recent outing has compelled us to refresh our memories. Even she has previously donned their designs but the recent outing looked more striking than her earlier attempt. Fashion Faceoff: Shweta Tiwari or Sai Tamhankar, Who Nailed this Hot Pink Pre-Draped Saree Better?

Malaika Arora who started shooting for Super Dancer Chapter 4 picked a stunning red midi dress from the designer label and paired it with a stylish ponytail. Styled by ace stylist, Mohit Rai, Mala looked ravishing in her #ootd and we loved her blingy pumps that went well with her attire. A rather simple design that looked delightful courtesy of the mosaic work on it. But hey, her outfit did remind us of one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's earlier appearance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Malaika Arora

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was at Lux Gold Awards in 2018 when Aishwarya stepped out wearing a similar red mosaic work gown for the occasion. The Dhoom 2 actress stuck to her classic loose hair with centre partition and opted for minimal accessories and makeup to go with her outfit. While we loved her outfit then, we can't stop raving about Malaika's either. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Nora Fatehi, Whose Version of Alex Perry Dress Gets Your Vote?

We'll definitely take our own sweet time to come up with a winner but you guys can lend us a helping hand. Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Malaika Arora - Whose Outfit Did You Like More? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Malaika Arora

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).