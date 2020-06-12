Malavika Mohanan has taken to teaching us a thing or two on keeping it calm and chic in the ongoing lockdown. If it's a striped shirt-denim shorts kinda day then she quickly follows it up with an ethnic vibe. All along, her innately effortless sensibilities keep us hooked. With an Instagram following of 1.4 million, Malavika is someone who loves choosing chic styles that flatter her frame all whilst keeping it together with a subtle but poignant beauty game. Her recent ethnic mood had us marvelling at her beauty with renewed awe. Malavika went on to garner critical acclaim with Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds in 2017. A media graduate, Malavika's keen focus on fashion led to an Indian ethnic fusion blog called The Scarlet Window, which in her own words was conceived owing to an eager desire to revive our native styles, and fuse it with the new-age trends to create wearable, contemporary Indian looks.

A lithe frame, flawless complexion, long tresses and an exceptional perception of fashion around her renders her a much sought after showstopper for eminent fashion designers. Here's a closer look at her lockdown vibe. Malavika Mohanan Is Having a Striped Shirt, Denim Hot Pants Kinda Day in Lockdown!

Malavika Mohanan - Ethnic Splendour

A simple embroidered white kurti was teamed with a pair of oxidised earrings and a dainty nose ring. Centre parted wavy hair left open and subtle glam completed her look. Malavika Mohanan Is All About Unruffled Pinkness As She Repurposes an Old Image for Reverie Magazine Cover This Month!

Malavika Mohanan Lockdown Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Malavika will be seen in Tamil action-thriller, Master written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj featuring alongside actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

