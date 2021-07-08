The quintessential star kid of Hollywood, Maya Hawke, also known for her stint in Netflix's most popular series, Stranger Things celebrates her birthday on July 8. Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's darling kid is on her way to stardom in the industry and she's also a fashion force to reckon with. With some stellar fashion outings already registered under her name, Hawke is certainly a name in our list of best-dressed celebs. While she's still getting accustomed to the red carpet, her attempts so far have all been mesmerising if nothing else. Uma Thurman Gives Haircut to Her Daughter Maya Hawke During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

From elaborate gowns to maxi dresses, Hawke definitely has a strong sense of fashion. She has a penchant for flowy dresses but is also an admirer of atypical designs. Her red carpet shenanigans are worth taking some notes from and there's rarely an instance when she disappoints us with her styling attempt. For someone who's born to star parents, fashion and the red carpet have always been an integral part of her life and she has harboured the skills to master it since her very young days. 'Please Baby Please': Maya Hawke, Charlie Plummer to Star in Amanda Kramer's Period Drama.

Today, as Maya gets ready to register herself as a successful actress in Hollywood, we take the opportunity to hail the style queen that she already is.

Exuding all the Princessy Vibes

Maya Hawke (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black on the Red Carpet Can Never Go Wrong

Maya Hawke (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Connoisseur of Prints

Maya Hawke (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Black

Maya Hawke (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailing the Monochrome Look

Maya Hawke (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Maya Hawke (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Quentin Tarantino recently expressed his desire to cast the mother-daughter duo, Uma and Maya in Kill Bill Vol 3, if he ever makes one. And while that's still a while away, we'd definitely like to see her collaborating with her star mom. But until then, here's raising a toast to her beautiful self.

Happy Birthday, Maya Hawke!

