While everyone is all about the Barbiecore trend, Megan Fox has shaken Instagram with her brand-new NSFW look inspired by fairy tales from the beautiful woods and babbling brooks. Using a carousel of pictures from a recent XXX erotic photoshoot, which was captured by Cibelle Levi, the actress embodied a woodland fairy on Tuesday. Megan Fox Turns Heads in Sheer Tank Top and Mini Skirt During Outing with Fiance Machine Gun Kelly!

Fox posed in a brook wearing a damp ivory see-through dress with lace and ruffled accents and lace-up sides in the first slide. Freeing her nipples and HOW! The actress bunched up the edge of her dress and held it in one hand, revealing her chrome manicure, as the soggy cloth clung to her body, leaving very little for imagination.

Check Out Megan Fox's Super HOT Photoshoot:

Some other pictures showed Fox looking off into the distance. She was wearing a ground-grazing dress that was unzipped, allowing it to slide down her arms and expose much of her butt. A close-up shot from the side that highlighted Fox's profile was taken as well. The final image was of Fox's foot partially buried in the water. She painted her toe nails a brilliant white colour and added an unexpected blingy toe ring. Fox wore her auburn hair down in loose waves throughout the gallery.

She uploaded additional photographs taken by Levi earlier in the week that showed her in the same fantastical scene but this time donning a little glittery green string bikini that was a nod to another beloved childhood figure: Tinkerbell. Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker), her fiance, expressed his agreement with a flirtatious remark that was in line with the couple's customary PDA. He wrote, "If this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me."

On a boulder in the middle of a bubbling creek, Megan attracted attention by striking positions. With a dash of pink lip gloss, long lashes, and a blush to complement her shining skin, she looked effortlessly beautiful. Her bare feet connected her to the natural world. These captivating images of a woods setting are the most recent in a series taken by the Transformers actress. Megan's new collection of mesmerising photos in which she emerged from a serene pond, a vintage cream outfit accentuating her form.

People reported earlier this year that the couple had been going to therapy to get through a challenging time in their relationship despite their outward displays of affection. This information was revealed after Megan shared a mysterious Instagram picture with lyrics from Beyonce's song Pray You Catch Me, which deals with adultery.

