Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist celebrates her birthday on October 4. The charming American actress who became famous for her role in Glee continued with her upward trend and finally bagged her lead in the CW show. Melissa as a superhero is delightful but that's not the only thing we admire about her. Her red carpet shenanigans are equally charming and they always end up warming our hearts. While she loves her layered and frilled attires, she also makes a strong case for jumpsuits and pantsuits that look powerful. Supergirl Season 6: Melissa Benoist Bids Farewell to Her DC Show as Production of Final Season Wraps.

Over the year we have grown fond of Melissa and today, there isn't anything that we don't adore in her. Her wardrobe has rarely seen any bad days and she usually finds herself on our best-dressed list. Benoist and her fashion shenanigans are a treat for our eyes and we love the way she struts in style while making us go weak in our knees. Right from her red carpet attendance to public events and media promotions, she's always dressed right for the occasion - never too much, never too less. Give us an entire day and we'd probably continue raving about how much we dote on her. However, we won't take that much time, worry not. Girls On The Bus: Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Renews Warner Bros Deal, Set to Star in HBO Max's Upcoming Series.

On Melissa Benoist's birthday, here's presenting a quick recap of some of her best red carpet looks. Have a look.

Glam Girl

Melissa Benoist (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When in Doubt, Wear Black

Melissa Benoist (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Edgy

Melissa Benoist (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Charming

Melissa Benoist (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Melissa Benoist (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lovely in Lilac

Melissa Benoist (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ruffle Drama

Melissa Benoist (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Melissa Benoist!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2022 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).