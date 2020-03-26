Mia Khalifa Shares a Sizzling Throwback Picture Because She Hasn't 'Showered in Two Days'! Check Former XXX Star's Instagram Post!

Mia Khalifa shares pic in quarantine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is quarantine time. People throughout the world are practising social distancing and not stepping out of their homes to help slow down the spread of coronavirus outbreak. But Mia Khalifa is also out here giving us mirror selfie goal, with the funniest captions ever! apparently, the former XXX star and Pornhub legend hasn't showered in two days and we can't even! Just after sharing a hot pic of herself in a two-piece tube bikini and giving us a message, under #SaferAtHome, amid the pandemic. Mia Khalifa Flaunts Perfect Abs In The Latest Instagram Pic! Pornhub Legend Gives Us XXX-Tra Hot Fitness Goals That Will Make You Hit The Gym on a Sunday!

Khalifa has shared a picture of herself in a comfy pair of brown pants with a brown hoodie-style puffy crop top! She is flaunting a bare, makeup-less look and has left her hair loose for the mirror selfie. Not to mention, you cannot miss the shiny ring she's got on her ring finger given to her by her beloved. She captioned the picture with, "I haven’t showered in two days, this was the last time I wore something not elastic". Check out the super hot pic:

Mia Khalifa's fiance, Rober Sandberg was one of the firsts to comment on the post. She wrote a big "WOW" on the super-hot picture and we have the same reaction! The Pornhub queen has always been super fit but has currently obtained a ripped figure after weeks of sweating it out in the gym. We have been stalking Mia Khalifa and have noticed that she has turned real serious about the gym. Most of her videos, stories and captions were related to fitness and working out. And it surely didn't go in vain. In all her latest pictures you can see her abs and it proves that she is the real #fitnessgoals.