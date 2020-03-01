Mia Khalifa Flaunts Perfect Abs In The Latest Instagram Pic! Pornhub Legend Gives Us XXX-Tra Hot Fitness Goals That Will Make You Hit The Gym on a Sunday!

Mia Khalifa abs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mia Khalifa was our favourite but now she is also an inspiration and her latest picture on Instagram is proof! We have been stalking Mia Khalifa and have noticed that she recently turned real serious about the gym. Most of her videos, stories and captions were related to fitness and working out. Turns out, it was all for something really inspiring! Pornhub legend just shared an Instagram picture that will prove you that if you work hard, nothing is impossible. In the latest picture, she can be seen flaunting some rock-solid abs. It is really all the motivation you need on a Sunday to hit the gym no matter what! Mia Khalifa in XXX-Tra Hot Red Thong, Kissing Robert Sandberg in Bathtub Flooded With Rose Petals Is Everything You Want to See on the First Day of New Year 2020.

Mia Khalifa is all set to exchange vows with Robert Sandberg and we initially thought it was because she wanted to look perfect in the wedding gown that she has been working out like there's no tomorrow. Given that she had recently also shared a video of her trying out a beautiful white wedding gown. But no matter what we are totally smitten by her abs. She captioned the picture with, "Been working so hard" and we totally agree with her. Check out the pic:

View this post on Instagram Been working so hard 😭 link in bio 🥳 A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Feb 29, 2020 at 8:26am PST

Khalifa recently shared a picture of herself wearing a plunging neckline dress with polka dots that flaunts ample cleavage on Instagram and killed all our mid-week blues and now she has taken over our weekends too! Coincidently the mid-week blues killing dress was in blue as well and gave us a real vintage vibe. She was holding a tray of freshly baked cupcakes with colourful frosting teasing us with her seductive smile.