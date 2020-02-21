Milan Fashion Week 2020: Catwalk to Cakewalk, Moschino Had the Sweetest Closing for Its Fall/Winter Collection

Moschino's Fall/Winter Collection at MFW 2020 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Milan Fashion Week 2020 is ongoing. Whether it is glamour or beautiful fabrications, Milan’s dedication to luxury is seen in the runway with fashion designers showcasing their best designs for the season. Gucci presented a Lazy Susan runway show presenting backstage chaos as centre stage fodder, while Moschino gave the sweetest closing for its fall/ winter collection. It literally turned the catwalk into a cakewalk. Designer Jeremy Scott was thinking about the French Revolution and Marie Antoinette. A sartorial hint, Moschino’s invitations for the show were pink, multi-tier cakes, a giant nod to Antoinette’s famous quote, “Let them eat cake.” An Ode to Sophie Turner's Glorious Affair With the Red Carpet!

The Marie Antoinette-inspired looks were given a Moschino twist with leather jackets, denim skirts and neon prints. If Antoinette were living today, she would have stepped through the doors in these outfits. Sky-high hair in shades varying from platinum to pastel pink, every look was so magnificent. It was definitely, the actual ‘cake dresses,’ that matched the invite. There was a pink and white off-the-shoulder number, a light hue of pink, adorned with white and orange flowers, perfect for the summer wedding in the French countryside and the show’s closer: a sky blue dressed that looked so appropriate to eat. Dear RiRi, Please 'Take a Bow' for Your Remarkable Fashion Outings.

All of the outfits were chic and rightly served the guests just desserts. Moschino’s sweet looks for Fall 2020 set the tone for the show. Even the accessories fit for the royalty. The shoes, bags, pieces of jewellery, everything matched with the cake-theme Antoinette-inspired looks.