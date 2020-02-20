Rihanna Birthday Special: Dear RiRi, Please 'Take a Bow' for Your Remarkable Fashion Outings (View Pics)

Rihanna Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's RiRi's big day today and we gotta make it special in our own way. The Diamonds singer clearly likes to brighten up our dull days with her stunning outings and we always go gaga over them. The red carpet's favourite child, Rihanna always knew how to carry and present herself. She's a fashion Goddess who we don't mind worshipping and who commands us to follow her religion of style. Besides her singing ability, her charming demeanour coupled with the ensembles that she picks is often the reason why she makes the most number of headlines. Rihanna’s Documentary Sold for a Whopping $25 Million to Amazon, Says Reports.

Since her debut in 2005, the girl has been a darling for fashion critics and everyone's wants to discuss what she's going to wear next. A fashionista who believes in making trends and never following them, this bad girl is a delight when it comes to all the designer houses and a muse for so many designers. We mean every word of it when we say, there's no one who does a red carpet outing better than RiRi. She likes to keep it bold but charming at the same time. Yo or Hell No? Rihanna in an Oversized Pantsuit by Jacquemus.

On that note, let's have a detailed look at some of her best red-carpet looks from the recent times that are sure to boggle your minds.

Rihanna in Her Own Fenty Line

Azzedine Alaïa

Rihanna in Azzedine Alaïa

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rihanna in Stella McCartney

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rihanna in Dior

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rihanna in Giambattista Valli

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rihanna in Giambattista Valli

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rihanna in Giambattista Valli

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rihanna is a singer turned entrepreneur who has launched her own line of clothes. While her line, Fenty, is already gaining popularity, we are simply smitten with the way she masters so many feathers in her hat. Forbes recently tagged her as the wealthiest female musician in the world. She has an astonishing $600 million dollar net worth and she's way ahead than her contemporaries like Beyonce or even Madonna.

The coming year already belongs to her and things are further going to get better for her. Here's wishing her tons of love and laughter on her special day. Happy Birthday, RiRi.