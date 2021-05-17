Miss Mexico Andrea Meza has been crowned as Miss Universe 2020 on Sunday. Last year the annual event of Miss Universe was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; thus, this year finally the final event took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida last evening. Andrea Meza, 26, bagged the Miss Universe 2020 title and left behind two other finalists. She beat 73 other women who represented their countries and territories in the pageant to become the winner.

According to the contestant biography, Meza has a degree in software engineering. She was presented the crown by Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi. The event was hosted by television personality Olivia Culpo and American actor Mario Lopez. Former Miss Universe contestants Cheslie Kryst, Paulina Vega, and Demi-Leigh Tebow were present at the event as commentators and competition analysts, and a panel of eight women selected the winner.

During the final statement round, the 26-year-old beauty was given the topic of changing beauty standards, and she answered it beautifully. She said, "We live in a society that more and more is more than advanced, and as we advance as a society, we've also advanced with stereotypes.” Meza added, "Nowadays beauty isn't only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit, but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you're not valuable."

Now, let's a take look at Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza's glamorous photos which are the proof that she is a real 'queen'.

The Glamorous Diva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Meza (@andreamezamx)

Elegance Personified

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Meza (@andreamezamx)

Beach Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Meza (@andreamezamx)

Glam Doll

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Meza (@andreamezamx)

Graceful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Meza (@andreamezamx)

Andrea Meza is also a women rights activist; she works closely with the Municipal Institute for Women.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2021 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).