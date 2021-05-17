After last years' Miss Universe pageant was cancelled due to the pandemic, this year the world woke up to the crowing of a Mexican beauty queen as Miss Universe 2020 at the pageant is being held in Miami, Florida's Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood. Miss Mexico. Andrea Meza has been crowned as the 69th Miss Universe. Meza beat out 73 other drop-dead gorgeous women from across the globe and won the title. The answer that cinched her win was when asked about the ongoing pandemic and how she would have handled it, the newly anointed Miss Universerse eloquently answered, "I believe there's not a perfect way to handle this harsh situation such as COVID-19. However, I believe that what I would have done was create the lockdown, even before everything was that big because we lost so many lives. And we cannot afford it, we have to take care of our people. That's why I would have taken care of them since the beginning." And the rest was a beautiful sparkling history. Considering we have a newly crowned beauty queen, it is only fair to assume you must be brimming with curiosity about the lady of the hour. Here are five things to know about Andrea Meza.

The 26-year-old Miss Universe was born in Mexico's Chihuahua City on August 13, 1994.

Meza is a living breathing epitome of beauty with brains! She doesn't just tout a beautiful face but also has a bachelor's degree in software engineering from the Autonomous University of Chihuahua.

She was crowned Miss Mexico in 2017 and was also the second runner up in the 2017 Miss World pageant.

She is also the tourism ambassador of Mexico.

She has taken a hard stance against gender disparities and gender violence.

This year, the Miss Universe pageant was hosted by Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and 2012 Miss Universe, actor and model Olivia Culpo. In 2019, Zozibini Tunzi the first Black woman from South Africa won the coveted title and this year she placed the crown on Meza’s head.

