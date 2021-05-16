The gorgeous diva, Adline Castelino, is all set to compete for the prestigious Miss Universe crown. She was competing against 72 other beauty queens from across the globe in the preliminary rounds and is now one of the 21 winners who will be competing in the finals. In the prelims, Adline Castelino gave us stunning looks for the National Costume round, Swimsuit Competition, Evening Gown. Adline won the Miss Diva 2020 contest to compete for the crown. She had said: "I am thrilled and excited to represent India globally, but because of the current pandemic situation, I’m also grateful for this opportunity. I am mindful of what is happening around us and hope to make my country proud."

Represent Women Who Believe in Pushing for Change

Miss Universe aspirant Adline Castelino, who is preparing to take on the coveted pageant, says she epitomises women challenging the odds every day in their lives to make their dreams come true. The winner of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 has her sights on winning the prestigious contest, which is set to be held in the US on May 16. "As a young girl growing up in Kuwait with no exposure, I would always look up to Miss Universe with so much awe but never imagined a girl like me who had a speech defect and had marks on her body could ever represent her country on such a prestigious platform.

Adline Castelino's Upbringing

Castelino was born in Kuwait City to Mangalorean Catholic parents Alphonse and Meera Castellino. Her family hails from Udyavara in Udupi, Karnataka.

Social Work

Castelino works with a welfare organisation called ‘Vikas Sahayog Pratishthan’ (VSP) which functions to provide a sustainable livelihood for farmers, so as to curb farmers' suicides and inequality. A goodwill ambassador for Smile Train in India, Adline has also been the face for the PCOS Free India Campaign and focused on her work with Sneha, an organisation that works to provide women with access to affordable healthcare.

About Pursuing Acting

Castelino hasn't really thought about life post the Miss Universe competition but like many of her peers, she might also try her luck at acting. "I have always been an adventurous person, open to trying every aspect of my personality in every opportunity that comes my way. "So, of course I wouldn't mind it (acting) but I also aspire to venture into business since I am a business graduate, and my passion lies there too. So let's see what future has in store for me," she said.

Miss Diva 2020

In 2019, Castelino auditioned for the Miss Diva 2020 contest, through the Chennai auditions, and was shortlisted as a city finalist.

