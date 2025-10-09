India PR Distribution

Manila [Philippines], October 9: India beams with pride as Anushka Dani Dhingra achieves a remarkable feat at the Mrs. Universe 2025 Pageant held in the Philippines. Among 118 exceptional participants from across the globe, Anushka stood out for her grace, commitment, and inspiring presence, winning the prestigious Mrs. Universe 2025 "Devotion Award" and being crowned Mrs. Universe South Pacific Asia 2025.

The Mrs. Universe pageant is one of the oldest international platforms that recognizes the achievements, advocacy, and elegance of married women. This year's edition witnessed delegates from different continents showcasing their talent, intelligence, cultural heritage, and dedication to social causes. Amidst this illustrious gathering, Anushka Dani Dhingra represented India with immense poise and purpose, leaving an indelible mark on both the judges and the audience.

Anushka's journey to the Mrs. Universe stage began with the Mrs. India Queen of Substance pageant, directed by the visionary duo Mrs. Ritika Vinay and Capt. Vinay Yadawa, who have been instrumental in creating opportunities for Indian women to shine on prestigious global platforms. Through rigorous grooming, advocacy training, and cultural representation, Anushka emerged as a strong ambassador for India.

She did pure justice to her theme of domestic violence, powerfully portraying the moving story of her sister Sarica -- a heartfelt performance that touched every heart. Her act wasn't just a performance; it was a powerful reflection of her life's purpose -- to empower women, give them a voice, and remind them of their strength.

Throughout her journey, no matter what challenges or hiccups came her way, Anushka continued to rise -- stronger, brighter, and more inspiring each time. Her presence on that stage was not just about beauty or poise; it was about courage, compassion, and an unshakable belief in womanhood.

The Devotion Award, one of the most meaningful titles at Mrs. Universe, celebrates unwavering commitment, dedication to causes, and the embodiment of values that inspire communities. Anushka's focused advocacy work, compassionate outlook, and dedication to making a difference resonated deeply with the pageant's ethos. Her South Pacific Asia title further positions her as a regional inspiration, representing India with honor and pride.

Speaking on her achievement, Anushka shared, "This recognition is a reflection of every woman's power to stay devoted to her dreams, values, and purpose. Representing India at Mrs. Universe was a life-changing experience. I am grateful to my mentors, Mrs. Ritika Vinay and Capt. Vinay Yadawa, for their constant guidance, and to my fellow delegates for inspiring me with their stories."

Under the leadership of Mrs. Ritika Vinay and Capt. Vinay Yadawa, Mrs. India Queen of Substance has consistently raised the bar for pageantry in India, focusing not only on beauty but also on leadership, advocacy, and cultural representation. Anushka's global win reinforces India's growing influence and excellence at international pageants.

Her triumph will undoubtedly inspire countless women across the nation to step forward, embrace opportunities, and lead with devotion and purpose. As she returns home, preparations are underway to celebrate her remarkable achievement and acknowledge her as a role model for modern Indian women.

With her international titles and the Devotion Award, Anushka Dani Dhingra has etched her name in pageant history, showcasing the strength, grace, and determination of Indian women on the world stage.

