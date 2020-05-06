Mithila Palkar Is Striking Just the Right Chord With This Cover Shoot for Reverie Magazine!

Mithila Palkar for Reverie Magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mithila Palkar, the millennial star who rose to fame with the cup song titled Hi Chal Turu Turu, garnering crazy views on the social media regaled us with her on-screen brilliance in the 2018 film, Karwaan. The phenomenal response to her girl-next-door roles in Little Things and Girl In The City struck a chord with the fast-paced Gen Z. Quite rightly, her influence on the millennial generation translates to a following of 2.3 million on Instagram. An off-screen delight too with that affable charm and an extremely down-to-earth demeanour, Mithila graces one of the covers of the anniversary edition of the magazine, Reverie. As a self-confessed non-fashion and brand-conscious millennial, Mithila's personal sense of style is fuss-free and relies on basic comfort. Furthermore, her petite frame, cute smile and those unmissable long curls unfailingly spruce up any given style. The magazine cover aptly showcases this vibe of Mithila.

The magazine cover has been lensed by photographer Rahul Jhangiani, styled by Shreeja Rajgopal with glam helmed by makeup artist Sahithya Shetty and hairstylist Siddhesh Shinde. Here's a closer look. Mithila Palkar Spins an Elegant Affair in a Sharara Suit, Here’s Why Her Paisley Printed Style Is a Big Wow!

Mithila Palkar - Casual, Chic, Calm

Mithila's stay at home casual vibe featured a brown oversized sweater teamed with grey folded up denim coupled with wavy hair and nude glam. Chopsticks Movie Review: Watch This Slice-of-Life Comedy From Netflix for Mithila Palkar’s Believable Act With Fine Support From Abhay Deol.

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy-drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.