From where do we even start? She came, she conquered, and is now ruling hearts. Yes, we are talking about none other than the beauty, Mouni Roy. She’s a classic example of how style evolves with time. Her elegant and chic fashion has always been a hot topic of discussion as we love to see her flaunting her fab fashion all day, every day. Definitely, she redefines the word 'grace' for us and her phenomenal style shenanigans prove the same. We also admire how there has been never a dull day for the actress when it’s about fashion. She’s not just a fashionista in the making, but an emotion for her fans. Mouni Roy Is a Style Goddess in a Shimmery Silver Metallic Saree (View Pics).

One look at her style file via Instagram and you will be convinced that she has great fashion taste. From sequined-shimmery six-yards, over-the-top outfits to sexy couture, her wardrobe is a dream come true for every woman out there. The best part is that she experiments in style, which is always a plus in the business. Her stellar fashion has always made jaws drop, and it’s time we raise a toast. And as she celebrates her 36th birthday today (September 28), let’s take a look at her best fashion moments. Check it out! Mouni Roy Sets Summer Fashion Goals in White Noodle Strap Summer Dress in This Throwback PHOTO.

In Rimple & Harpreet Narula!

In Dolly J!

In Quod!

In Atelier Romea Adler!

In Anuki!

In Nadine Merabi!

In ROTATE Birger Christensen!

In Pink City by Sarika!

In Drop Shop Daily!

In Dollaypop, Ru-Couture!

Mouni Roy is a stunner and exactly knows what’s yay and nay. She is an inspiration for many young talents who wants to make a mark in showbiz. She exudes a positive aura and definitely is a fan favourite. Not to miss, kudos to her stylist for always making her look perfect. Here’s wishing the Brahmastra actress a great birthday and lots of success ahead!

