Summer is here, and choosing the right dresses for the season can become a tad bit difficult at times. Although, this year we are mostly going to be in our PJs staying in our homes due to the present COVID-19 situation but revamping our wardrobe with a beautiful cotton summer dress is still an option. People cannot step out of the house but once can be prepared in hope for better days ahead. Recently, actress Mouni Roy shared a glimpse of a stunning white dress on social media.

As we all know when it comes to fashion, Mouni is always ahead of the game. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few gorgeous pictures of her wherein she can be seen donning a pretty white strappy summer dress. She is looking like a dream in the throwback stills while setting major summer fashion goals. In the pictures, the actress can be seen standing by the sea and posing for the lenses.

While sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, "Some white greens & blues for your timeline... Throwback to happier times (sic)." Soon after share shared the throwback pictures on social media, several fans of her dropped heart emojis on her post. One of her colleagues from the industry, actress Smriti Khanna wrote, "Like a dream," followed by two white heart emojis on the comment section.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's latest post here:

So, now if you are still looking out for a perfect summer dress for virtual meetings and parties, buy a white easy-breezy dress like Mouni Roy. Apart from acting, the actress is also known for her sartorial choices.

A week ago, Mouni shared another beautiful picture of her wherein she can be seen sporting a stylish black strappy floral crochet dress, which is also perfect for this summer. Take a look:

On the work front, the diva was last seen in London Confidential. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles.

