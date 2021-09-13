Mouni Roy is certainly making the most of her time these days. The Gold actress is busy decking up in multiple outfits while we can't stop rooting for her numerous choices. After wooing our hearts with her sultry pictures earlier, Roy is back to soaring temperature with her new monochrome outfit. While black and white as a combination can never disappoint, Mouni certainly took the entire experience a notch higher with her styling this time. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Mouni Roy, Which 'Brahmastra' Actress Nailed Her Red Organza Saree Better?

Mouni attempted to add some glamour in an otherwise very formal silhouette. Pairing her plain white shirt with dramatic sleeves with a black bow and matching tulle skirt, she dazzled in her choice of outfit for the day. She further accentuated her look by pairing it with a sleek ponytail, nude lips and smoky eye makeup. Overall, it was quite a dramatic look and Roy definitely nailed it to the T. Fashion Faceoff: Mouni Roy or Karisma Kapoor, Who Nailed This Monochrome Sequined Saree By Manish Malhotra Better?

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy is currently busy reading multiple scripts and is yet to announce her next filmy outing. She's awaiting the release of Brahmastra that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in key roles. Earlier, the actress was seen in a music video and needless to say, she had our attention with her terrific dance moves. Here's looking forward to more such exciting outings in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2021 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).