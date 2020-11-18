Mouni Roy's ethnic fashion extravaganza isn't ending anytime soon. The actress is busy uploading pictures from her recent endeavours and boy, her pictures are nothing less than stunning. The Naagin actress' recent upload sees her decked up in white Picchika outfit and the brand is the new hot favourite amongst the B-towners. Their organza sarees are to die for and for the ones who aren't keen on six yards can pick a lehenga choli like in Roy's case. Mouni Roy's Ethnic Red Lehenga is Setting Some Diwali Fashion Goals and We are Impressed (View Pics).

Mouni picked a stunning white hand-painted lehenga choli from Picchika's ethnic collection and looked resplendent. She paired her outfit with a traditional choker necklace and a maang tika. Mouni kept her makeup look extremely light with nothing but softly contoured cheeks, curled eyelashes, brown lids and pale pink lips. The styling was apt for her outfit and Mouni nailed it effortlessly. Mouni Roy Wearing a Mini Latex Dress Is What You Need to See Right Now!

Mouni Roy in Picchika

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni's white lehenga choli comes in days after she wowed us with their ethnic pick for Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party. Mouni's sartorial attempts are getting better and chicer with each passing day. She's getting more glamorous in her choices and we are visibly impressed by it. Hopefully, her winning streak in the department won't end anytime soon.

