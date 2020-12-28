We always love those carefully curated celebrity-approved styles, not only for the refreshing way of approach but also for its relevance and the newest vibe of a worthy shout out to local homegrown labels. One such style that caught our attention was that of television's fashion influencer Mouni Roy's! She effortlessly dabbles it all - high and low-end fashion with equal fervour. Her stylist Anuradha Khurana has only grasped this thriving vibe of Mouni's to the fullest to translate it into a melange of relatable and relevant styles. A recent style of Mouni's featuring a metallic mini dress with strappy sandals and subtle glam had us hooked. A perfect style to steal for the NYE 2021, Mouni showed us how to glam it up but also keep it minimal enough.

Graduating from the television to the silver screen with Gold (2018) and following it up with Made In China (2019), Mouni's on-screen spunk equals an engaging off-screen style arsenal, having mastered the subtle art of wooing even in the most basic vibe to a glamorous one effortlessly. Here's a closer look at her metallic moment. Get Mouni Roy Approved Sleek Style Just for Rs. 4,159!

Mouni Roy - Bling Chic

A mini dress in metallic silver and dainty gold with puff sleeves from Soshai by Shweta Vijla was teamed with wavy hair, nude pink lips, defined eyes and strappy studded sandals. Mouni Roy Wearing a Mini Latex Dress Is What You Need to See Right Now!

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahmastra: Part One of Three, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).