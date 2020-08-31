She has done it again and so we bow to the Queen of sass and all things extravaganza. Well, we are talking about none other than Lady Gaga. MTV Video Music Awards 2020 was held last night (August 30) and boy it was a delight to see the style shenanigans of many popular stars walking the red carpet. However, we could not take our eyes off the OTT fashion game of Gaga. She not only walked the red carpet in elaborated pieces, but she also showed it to the world that MASKS are mandatory amid the pandemic. Lady Gaga's multiple masked looks at VMA's 2020 was beyond imagination and we still can't believe if that was for real. MTV Video Music Awards 2020 Full Winners' List: Lady Gaga-Ariana Grande, The Weekend, BTS Win Big At The Starry Night!

From her performance to her time with the audience, Gaga kept her style to the 't' and her masks game a notch higher. Be it the fishbowl mask to even the one she wore during her performance, Gaga's masks collection made us realise that one should never settle for ordinary. Just in case you have not yet witnessed the same. Check it out below. 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Dedicates Show To Black Panther Hero Chadwick Boseman.

The Robotic Mask

Let's start with one of our favourites and it's a black coloured robotic mask. This one was worn by Gaga during her performance and just look at her...insanely GOTH man!

Lady Gaga At VMAs 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Glamorous Mask

W are not gonna say much here as the silver mask matching her larger-than-life couture is bold and in vogue. You agree with us, right? And the cape..wow!!!

Lady Gaga At VMAs 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Fishbowl Mask

This one happens to be the best from the lot. As the best part about this fishbowl mask is that Gaga's face is visible and the makeup done for the night does not go in vain.

Lady Gaga At VMAs 2020 (Photo Credits Instagram)

The Poky Mask

In this one, we see Lady Gaga in a green frock paired which is paired with a glittery longhorn mask. Must say, we want to owe this mask and scare the shit out of people.

Lady Gaga At VMAs 2020 (Photo Credits Instagram)

The Silver Touch

The shoulder pads on the dress in the outfit below are so futuristic and trust gaga to serve you damn hot couture like no one else. Talking about the mask, it's simple here and does give the latex inspired attire a moment to shine.

Lady Gaga At VMAs 2020 (Photo Credits Instagram)

That's it, guys! Hope you liked the above compilation. In a nutshell, Lady Gaga has always created history with her fashionable outing and this time for the awards night, she made one and all go WTF (What The Fashion). So, did you like Gaga's masks? Which one is your favourite? Tell us in the comment below. Stay tuned!

