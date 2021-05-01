World No. 2 Naomi Osaka has teamed up with Frankies Bikinis, a premier designer swimwear and apparel brand, for her first signature swimwear line. The 23-year-old tennis star turned model herself to showcase a wide range of sexy bikinis, and oh, boy, she nails the part. Naomi posed in many brightly-coloured itsy-bitsy two-piece swimsuits to leave her fans drooling with her bold photoshoot pictures. Naomi Osaka Upset for Being Criticised on Swimsuit Pictures, Says 'It's Creeping Me Out'.
Sharing a couple of photos from the sultry shoot, Naomi informed about her collaboration with the swimwear brand. She writes, "Happy to say that I've been working on a collection with @frankiesbikinis, and it's coming out soon #NaomiXFrankies" before further adding purchase details. In these pics, the Japanese-born American player is seen lounging on a beach chair in a printed hot pink high-cut monokini with a plunging neckline and collar. She also posed with a matching sarong in the second pic. Two-time US Open champion also mentioned about her extravagant pink hair, which is basically Sakura wig in the photos.
While Naomi is yet to share more pics from her bold and glamorous bikini shoot on her handle, fans have flooded the internet with remaining photos with hashtag #NaomiXFrankies. And you cannot deny that the four-time grand slam winner is looking bomb AF in all those oomphalicious snaps. Let us check out photos of Naomi Osaka as she puts on a sexy display on social media.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Naomi made her return to clay to beat Misaki Doi 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Friday. Osaka, the US Open and Australian Open champion, next plays Karolina Muchova after the Czech beat Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-3.
