World No. 2 Naomi Osaka has teamed up with Frankies Bikinis, a premier designer swimwear and apparel brand, for her first signature swimwear line. The 23-year-old tennis star turned model herself to showcase a wide range of sexy bikinis, and oh, boy, she nails the part. Naomi posed in many brightly-coloured itsy-bitsy two-piece swimsuits to leave her fans drooling with her bold photoshoot pictures. Naomi Osaka Upset for Being Criticised on Swimsuit Pictures, Says 'It's Creeping Me Out'.

Sharing a couple of photos from the sultry shoot, Naomi informed about her collaboration with the swimwear brand. She writes, "Happy to say that I've been working on a collection with @frankiesbikinis, and it's coming out soon #NaomiXFrankies" before further adding purchase details. In these pics, the Japanese-born American player is seen lounging on a beach chair in a printed hot pink high-cut monokini with a plunging neckline and collar. She also posed with a matching sarong in the second pic. Two-time US Open champion also mentioned about her extravagant pink hair, which is basically Sakura wig in the photos.

Gorgeous Osaka!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka)

While Naomi is yet to share more pics from her bold and glamorous bikini shoot on her handle, fans have flooded the internet with remaining photos with hashtag #NaomiXFrankies. And you cannot deny that the four-time grand slam winner is looking bomb AF in all those oomphalicious snaps. Let us check out photos of Naomi Osaka as she puts on a sexy display on social media.

Naomi Osaka in Fuchsia Pink Bikini (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Naomi Osaka in Printed Pink Bikini (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Naomi Osaka in Pink Monokini With Sarong (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Naomi Osaka in Blue String Bikini (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Naomi Osaka in Pink Monokini (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Naomi Osaka in Striped Bikini (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Naomi Osaka in Glossy Green Colour Bikini (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naomi made her return to clay to beat Misaki Doi 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Friday. Osaka, the US Open and Australian Open champion, next plays Karolina Muchova after the Czech beat Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2021 09:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).