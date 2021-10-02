Venom: Let There Be Carnage aka Venom 2 starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson in kay roles is out in the US theatres for the audience. The Marvel superhero film in Spider-Man Universe and also a sequel to Venom (2018) is helmed by Andy Serkis. The movie revolves around Eddie Brock played by Hardy who tries to revive his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady. However, sadly, within a few hours of its release in cinema halls, the film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print of the film to watch online and we are not kidding. Venom Let There Be Carnage Review: Tom Hardy’s Spider-Man Spinoff Is Not at All Satisfying, Feel Critics.

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie download, Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie download in 720p HD, Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is unfortunately available for download on Torrent websites and other channels.

Watch Venom 2 Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch and download. As almost every movie these days falls prey to this mess. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy.

Meanwhile, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has received a mixed response from critics. The MCU flick is out in the US and will release in India on October 14. However, for the audiences in Maharashtra, the film will be out in theatres on October 22. Stay tuned!

