Mouni Roy is certainly making your Instagram a hot place to be, right? The Gold actress stunned everyone with her stunning choices at the Cannes Film Festival earlier and was next seen making heads turn at the IIFA Awards ceremony. But when she's not globetrotting, Mouni is still taking some days off and planning her holidays at some stunning beach locales across the globe. From Maldives to Dubai, Roy's holiday escapades have charmed their way into our hearts and her swimsuit pictures have only fondled it further. Mouni Roy, Ananya Panday's Printed Bikinis to Amp Up Your Swimsuit Wardrobe.

Mouni loves flaunting her svelte figure in beachwear - be it monokinis or bikinis. With her tall and lean frame, she only makes it look more envious. Roy's sensuous expressions paired with sexy bikinis make for a lethal combination. The Brahmastra beauty recently shot for her new photoshoot with Lifestyle Asia magazine and her bikini pictures have left us ogling. But this certainly wasn't the first time when Mouni had posed in bikinis to grab our eyeballs, right? Previously too, she has given us ample opportunities to go ga ga over her hot clicks. Let's check out a few of them. Fashion Faceoff: Jasmin Bhasin or Mouni Roy, Who Nailed this Black Masaba Gupta Saree Better?

Pretty in Pink

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Make Way For the Hotness

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Water Baby, Always!

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Soaring Temperature and How!

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot and Happening

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Flaunting her Lean Figure

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Sexy!

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now let's be honest and raise our hands if we all are collectively ogling at her super hot clicks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2023 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).