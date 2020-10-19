The enthusiasm for Navratri is rather dull this year, courtesy the coronavirus pandemic. And while ladies are missing their yearly ritual to deck up in different colours on nine days of Navratri, we decided not to lose hope and keep the momentum going. We are celebrating the vibrant festival albeit virtually this year and that hasn't stopped us from giving you timely reminders of colours dedicate to each day. While day one was grey and day two was orange, day three of this festival is for white. Navratri 2020 Day 2 Colour Orange: Surbhi Chandna or Anita Hassanandani, Whose Traditional Pick Will You Like to Own? Vote Now.

White as a colour denotes peace and looks wonderful. It's a carefree colour and looks amazing when paired with any colour. White stands for purity and it's quite easy to find it in every girl's wardrobe. From traditional sarees to ethnic suits and modern designs, white is apt for any silhouette and you rarely go wrong with it. This year while we are busy bookmarking looks for 2021 we came across outfit ideas of Disha Patani and Alia Bhatt and needless to say, they have swooned us over.

We loved Disha's sharara and considering the design is still in trend, we suggest you have one. The embroidered set looks divine and Disha nailed it really well. We loved her minimal styling and the idea of not pairing it with any jewellery but just a pair of statement earrings.

Disha Patani or Alia Bhatt - Whose Styling Gets Your Vote?

Navratri 2020 day 3 colour white (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia's outfit is more traditional. It's a simple Anarkali design in the tints and tones of white and gold. The flare looks perfect on her petite frame and a pair of earrings is all you need to accentuate it further. Navratri 2020 Colours and Fashion: Celebrity-Approved Stay-at-Home, Look Festive Chic Colourful Simple Style Ideas!

It's hard for us to pick any one design but what's your choice? If asked to choose, will you like to ape Disha Patani's styling or is Alia Bhatt your answer? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply choose the desired option below.

Disha Patani or Alia Bhatt - Whose White Outfit Will You Like to Own? Disha Patani Alia Bhatt

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).