Navratri has begun in our country and while the excitement is much less, let's not allow it to demotivate us. Grab all the opportunity you can to slay in different colours on nine days of Navratri and keep enjoying the festival with utmost zeal. Day one had grey colour and we saw ladies decked up in this colour outfits for their weekend "at home" shenanigans. Day 2, is dedicated to orange. A quite vibrant hue, orange can be easily found in any girl's wardrobe out there. Navratri 2020 Day 1 Colour Grey: Jennifer Winget or Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Whose Simple Styling Will You Like to Emulate? Vote Now.

While styling rarely requires any additional help, unless, of course, you are a celebrity who's every look is eyed upon. And yet we are lending a helping hand for those who are either too lazy to slay or can't decide what to wear when. On the day of Navratri, when you are required to wear orange, you can either pick stunning separates like Surbhi Chandna or go simple like in Anita Hassanandani's case.

Surbhi Chandna or Anita Hassanandani - Whose Styling Gets Your Vote?

Navratri 2020 Day 2 colour Orange (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Surbhi paired her outfit with nothing but statement earrings, Anita too kept her look simple by accessorising it with delicate earrings. Orange itself has a certain vibrancy around it and you need not put in more efforts to accentuate your look. Navratri 2020 Colours and Fashion: Celebrity-Approved Stay-at-Home, Look Festive Chic Colourful Simple Style Ideas!

While we personally adore both their attempts and think their choices cater to a wide range of audiences, whose styling, if given a choice will you like to ape? Would be going a bit glamorous like Surbhi or keeping it simple like Anita? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Surbhi Chandna or Anita Hassanandani - Whose Styling in Orange Will You Like to Ape? Surbhi Chandna Anita Hassanandani

