Navratri will get over in a couple of days and honestly, this year it didn't feel festive at all. Blame it on coronavirus pandemic but the enthusiasm was curtailed and virtual celebration didn't have the right kind of impact. And yet, we'd suggest our reader to not lose hope and not get demotivated. So what if you couldn't deck up for your office celebrations, there are zoom meetings currently and that's a reason valid enough to dress up. After grey, orange, white, red, blue and yellow, day seven of Navratri is dedicated to colour green and we suggest you pick one outfit in it. Navratri 2020 Day 5 Colour Blue: Hina Khan or Dipika Kakar - Whose Styling Attempt Gets Your Vote?

There are nine different colours dedicated to nine days of Navratri and today we celebrate the festival by wearing green. For the ones who need some help with their styling, we can ask you to ape Rubina Dilaik's simpleton look. A simple green saree when paired with a charming blouse can look wonderful and you don't have to think about different ways of enhancing it. The colour itself is so vibrant, it helps in enhancing the outfit's look overall. Navratri 2020 Day 6 Saree Colour Is Yellow: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Mira Rajput, These Celebrities’ Traditional Look in Yellow Is Pure Gold!

Whose Styling Gets Your Vote?

Navratri 2020 day 7 colour green (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now for the ones who love embellishments, try and imitate Erica Fernandes' styling. This lehenga choli is apt for the upcoming wedding season and for your festivities. It looks chic, charming and elegant and there's no reason why you should not own it.

While we personally adore both the options, whose styling will you personally like to ape? Will it be something simple like Rubina's or a bit glamorous like Erica? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

