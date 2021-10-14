The auspicious festival of Navratri is about to end but not without a bang. The last day of the festival falls a day before Dusshera, so the festive spirit is still in the air. This nine-day long festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga against the mighty demon, Mahishasura. Each day has a certain colour assigned to it and on day nine, we have purple. After wearing yellow, green, grey, white, orange, red, royal blue and pink, you are expected to wear purple coloured outfits on day nine of this holy festival. Navratri 2021 Day 8 Colour Pink: Katrina Kaif, Jasmine Bhasin and Other Beauties Whose 'Pinkalicious' Avatars Had Our Hearts (View Pics).

Purple as a colour stands for royalty, Besides being extremely royal in nature, the colour also signifies wisdom, grandeur, dignity, creativity and independence. It's not a colour that you easily find in one's closet but thanks to our beloved celebs who have made it quite popular these days. From TV beauty, Hina Khan to star wife, Mira Rajput, ladies are swooning over this bright shade and their affinity towards it is only making us adore it even more. Kiara Advani Brings Diwali Early Looking Like a Patakha in Hot Red Lehenga Choli, View Pic.

While we personally admire this colour a bit too much, there are a few who may not like it as much. But we'd suggest, you give it a thought or take some right styling cues from our celebrity divas on how to nail it right. Below is a list of some popular names who have previously donned purple outfits and whose fashion shenanigans still have our hearts. Have a look...

Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam definitely set the ball rolling with her heavily embellished purple lehenga choli.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's purple Paithani saree looks dreamy!

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit exudes some beautiful vibes in her traditional and simple purple six yards.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi definitely looks royal in her purple Jayanti Reddy lehenga choli.

Alia Bhatt

Alia's purple Anarkali deserves a place in your festive wardrobe.

Hina Khan

We have our eyes set on Hina Khan's purple lehenga choli!

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's darling wife, Mira, is elegance personified in her purple lehenga choli.

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil. Goddess Siddhidatri, who's among the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga is worshipped on day nine of Navratri. On that note, here's extending some warm wishes to all our readers and also Happy Dusshera!

