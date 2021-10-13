The festival of song and dance, Navratri is celebrated across India, albeit with different rituals and beliefs. While we are obsessed with Garba moves and Falguni Pathak songs, we are also keen on wearing different coloured outfits on each day of the festival. This nine-day long festival has nine different colours associated with it. After yellow, green, grey, orange, white, red and royal blue, the eighth day of the festival is dedicated to wearing pink. Navratri 2021 Day 7 Colour Royal Blue: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kangana Ranaut and Other Celeb-Inspired Outfits To Seek Inspiration From (View Pics).

Goddess Durga is worshipped on day eight of Navratri. This year devotees and worshippers are expected to wear pink on this auspicious occasion. The colour pink stands for femininity, good health, playfulness etc. Girls and women, in particular, are known for having a certain penchant and likeness towards this colour. It's bound to find a place in every girl's wardrobe and even men these days, don't hesitate from picking and wearing one. A saree in pink or any traditional outfit in the same colour looks rather charming and we have proof. Kiara Advani Brings Diwali Early Looking Like a Patakha in Hot Red Lehenga Choli, View Pic.

Below is a list of some Bollywood and TV divas whose pink avatars had and will always have our hearts.

Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine keeps it chic and elegant in her sequined pink saree!

Jasmine Bhasin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma's traditional pink saree hits all the right chords.

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina's pink Sabyasachi saree is what dreams are made of! You can style it with a waist belt and voila! you are festive ready.

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Not a saree fan? Well, then try picking a pink lehenga choli like Sara's.

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss contestant, Shamita's hot pink Masaba Gupta outfit is for those who love everything funky.

Shamita Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa's baby pink saree with a charming blouse looks elegant enough for anyone's taste.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yami Gautam

Yami's hot pink lehenga choli is just the right outfit for your 'Garba' night.

Yami Gautam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga against the demon, Mahishasura. The nine-day long festival is observed across different regions with more prominence in Gujarat and West Bengal. The festival concludes a day before Dusshera. On that note, here's wishing all our readers a very happy Navratri!

