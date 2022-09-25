The auspicious festival of Navratri is right around the corner and we're here to help you pick the right ethnic attire. We have already discussed different sartorial styles for women in part one of this series and today, we'll be discussing some outfit inspiration for men. Navratri is a nine-day long festival and it's observed to mark the victory of Goddess Durga against the powerful demon, Mahishasura. In Gujarat and Maharashtra, Garba and Dandiya nights are organised where people come in to dance and celebrate the joyous occasion. Navratri 2022 Day 1 Colour and Date: From Disha Parmar to Hina Khan, TV Actresses Who Give Perfect Festive Inspiration in Traditional Attires!

Now typically, there's a traditional Dandiya attire that men are expected to wear for these nights but not everyone's comfortable in them. So, to make things easier for the crowd, we have personally curated a list of five best ethnic attires by Bollywood hunks like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and others that will help you pick the right ensemble. Right from traditional sherwanis or Kurtas, the option has something for everyone. So go ahead and start jotting down these looks. Falguni Pathak Releases New Navratri Track Called ‘Vasaladi’ Ahead of Sharad Navratri 2022; View Tweet.

Ranbir Kapoor's Printed Kurta in Subtle Hue

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor's Warm and Bright Coloured Kurta

Arjun Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan's Way to Keep it Simple But Charming

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan's Love for Chikankari & Earthy Tones

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal Soaking in His Festive Spirit

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Navratri!

