Navratri is almost here! The joyous garba festival is marked with extreme joy and gaiety in Gujarat, along with other western states in India. As Navratri 2022 begins on September 26, Monday, preparations have begun to celebrate the zestful festival after two years of hiatus. With that, Falguni Pathak, known as the 'Queen of Dandiya', has released a new song for Navratri festival. The song titled as Vasaladi is a gift from the famous singer who were awaiting in anticipation to groove on a new vibrant track this Navratri! Scroll down to know more. Shardiya Navratri 2022 Dates & Ghatasthapana Muhurat Time: Know Significance, Rituals, Puja Tithi and Ways To Observe This Hindu Festival in Different Parts of India

Falguni Pathak Releases 'Vasaladi' Ahead of Navratri 2022 Celebrations

Queen of dandiya Falguni Pathak has come out with a new Navratri song titled '#Vasaladi', which she says is a gift to all her listeners. pic.twitter.com/EGTu8CBjqz — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2022

