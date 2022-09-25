The festival of Navratri is just a couple of days away and we bet you are still busy shopping for your Dandiya and Garba nights. The festival is celebrated for nine-long days where folks step out in the evening to enjoy Garba dances together. Traditionally, the festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga against the mighty demon, Mahishasura. While its significance is immense in Eastern India, it's celebrated enthusiastically across the country. Navratri 2022 Day 1 Colour and Date: From Disha Parmar to Hina Khan, TV Actresses Who Give Perfect Festive Inspiration in Traditional Attires!

The festival of Navratri demands you to put your best traditional foot forward. While typically one can wear 'chaniya choli' on these days, it's not mandatory. You can always pick the simplest of traditional attires and step out to start dancing. Right from stunning Anarkalis to lehenga choli and Kutra Pant sets, the options are so many and you can choose from your preference. However, if you are still scratching your heads, and wondering what to wear on these special days, we have curated a list of some of our favourite looks. Navratri 2022 Colour-Wise Outfit Ideas for 9 Days: Ananya Panday, Hina Khan & Other Celeb-Inspired Looks To Flaunt on This Nine-Day Long Festival.

Below is a list that includes the likes of Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday in their traditional avatars and they can be your inspiration this season! Additionally, we have identified these outfits with capes so as to make them more Garba and Dandiya oriented. So go ahead and start bookmarking these looks.

Kriti Sanon's Co-ord Set With a Ruffled Cape

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday's Breezy Attire with a Waist Belt

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna's Boho Look

Rashmika Mandanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Festive Look

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani's Bold But Chic Look

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Navratri!

