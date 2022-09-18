The auspicious festival of Navratri is right around the corner and we bet, you girls are busy prepping for your Garba nights. The nine-day long festival will start on September 26 and end on October 4, 2022. Navratri is celebrated in honour of Mother Goddess Durga and her victory over the mighty demon, Mahishasura. Nine forms or incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped during these days of the festival and while the festival holds a lot of prominence in Eastern India, it's celebrated with much enthusiasm all over. Navratri 2022 Day 1 Colour and Date: From Disha Parmar to Hina Khan, TV Actresses Who Give Perfect Festive Inspiration in Traditional Attires!

Traditionally, Navratri is celebrated by having Garba and Dandiya nights where ladies deck up in style to ring in the occasion. You are expected to dress up in 'chaniya choli' (lehenga choli) and adorn yourself with pretty jewellery and get ready to play Garba. While there are so many traditional designs that we see these days, not everyone is really fond of them. So this year, we have handpicked a few of our favourite Bollywood celebrities' looks that we are personally fond of. These are classic lehenga cholis and there's nothing traditional about them. So, if you are amongst those who don't want to wear typical designs, these looks will come in handy. Have a look. New Mehndi Designs for Navratri 2022: Simple Maa Durga Mehandi Designs and Festive Henna Patterns To Celebrate Nine Nights of Goddess Shakti (Watch Videos).

Navratri 2022 Day 1 Colour White

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Colour Red

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri 2022 Day 3 Colour Royal Blue

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri 2022 Day 4 Colour Yellow

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri 2022 Day 5 Colour Green

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri 2022 Day 6 Colour Grey

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri 2022 Day 7 Colour Orange

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri 2022 Day 8 Colour Peacock Green

Madhuri Dixit Nene (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri 2022 Day 9 Colour Pink

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On that note, here's wishing a very Happy Navratri to all our readers!

