The auspicious festival of Navratri has begun and folks all over India are busy celebrating it with much enthusiasm. The nine-day-long festival is celebrated differently across the country with its prominence being in Eastern and Western India. The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga against the mighty demon, Mahishasura. Each day of the festival has a colour assigned to it. This year, it started with white, followed by red, royal blue, yellow and green. Navratri 2022 Wishes, Greetings & Messages: Share Images and HD Wallpapers With All Your Loved Ones on the Festive Occasion of Shardiya Navratri.

Green as a colour stands for life, fertility, renewal, and resurrection. It is a mix of yellow which symbolizes glory and blue which relates to the heavens. Many ladies love wearing green colour outfits for it looks good with red and yellow as a combination. It also stands for prosperity and is not very hard to find in everyone's closet these days. Sarees, in particular, look heavenly in this colour and we are here to share some of these looks with y'all. From ethnic sarees to traditional suits, we are here to help you pick the prettiest green outfit for Navratri this year. So go ahead and get ready to say Ae Halo. Navratri 2022 Day 7 Colour and Date: Celeb-Style Guide To Rock the Hues of Orange This Sharad Navratri.

Alia Bhatt's Benarasi Lehenga Choli

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday's Traditional Look But With a Modern Twist

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani Dishing Out Ethnic Fashion Goals

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's Green Bandhej Saree

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani Keeping it Bright and Simple

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Navratri.

