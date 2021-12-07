New Year's Eve is upon us and people are gearing up to celebrate the last day of the year 2021 with utmost grandeur and enthusiasm. The New Year's Eve 2021 will fall on December 31st, Friday, where people will sing and dance to welcome the new year in style! Be it a family gathering to attend or an evening party to celebrate your festival, some extravagant outfits are essential to add an extra charm to your cultural fiesta. New Year Traditions For Good Luck in 2022: Five Unique Customs From Around the World For Happy and Prosperous New Year!

So, have you thought about what to wear on New Year's Eve 2021? Not yet? Don't worry, we've rounded up some of the beautiful celeb-inspired outfit ideas that will sum up your evening with sheer radiance and elegance. Without any further ado, let's have a look at some of the best attires for you and give an absolute start to the upcoming year. Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson Set to Host New Year's Eve Special From Miami For NBC.

1. Avneet Kaur's Emerald Green Jumpsuit

A beautifully-designed jumpsuit can be the perfect outfit for the day. Just don't forget to style it with lavish accessories like a waist belt, hoops, chunky bracelet or a royal watch.

Take Inspiration From Avneet Kaur's Wardrobe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

2. Mouni Roy's Hot Red Couture

Be the most glamourous version of yourself by donning a beautiful glittery gown like her! Slay the night with the hot outfit and dazzle like a complete diamond!

Mouni Roy's Absolutely Stunning Style Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

3. Hina Khan in Red-Blue Co-Ord Set

The latest style of the midriff-baring shirts can be done right this New Year's Eve! Opting for distinguished colours will surely amp up your fashion completely. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit ?

Hina Khan and Her Fashion Can be Your Perfect Guide

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

4. Tejasswi Prakash's Pink Cascading Gown

If you're really keen to have an effulgent look for the night, the exquisite gown can be the ultimate choice for you! The colour and intricate designs go hand-in-hand to create a perfect party look for this festive season.

Look at Tejasswi Prakash and Get the Best Outfit Ideas for New Year's Eve:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

5. Gauahar Khan in Red Evening Gown

What else looks the best other than red? Your wish for the sumptuous fashion can go absolutely well with this stunning evening gown. Matching it with magnificent jewelry can complete your look for the festival!

Steal the Show with Gauahar Khan's Fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

These are some of the lovely outfit ideas that can help you grace the evening and add extra colours to your beautiful festival. Begin the new year with these sartorial attires and be the light of your grand celebrations!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).