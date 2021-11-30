Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): This year's NBC's New Year's Eve special is going to be more special for Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson fans as the two stars have signed on to ring in the New Year on NBC.

As per Variety, 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson' promises a "star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances" from Miami, airing from 10:30 P.M. ET to 12:30 A.M. ET on New Year's Eve, on NBC as well as live-streamed on Peacock.

Also Read | Bob Biswas Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Abhishek Bachchan's Thriller Film!.

Davidson, of course, is a "Saturday Night Live" star, while recording artist Cyrus is no stranger to NBC, having served as a judge on 'The Voice.' More recently, Cyrus sealed an overall talent and development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete," said Jen Neal, executive VP, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal.

Also Read | Richa Chadha: Podcasts Are a Popular Medium to Explore Creativity in the Indian Market.

As per Varity, 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson' is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Miley Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus. Den of Thieves will produce the special, with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus' and Tish Cyrus's Production Company will also produce. Joe DeMaio will serve as director of the show.

The Cyrus and Davidson collaboration marks the end of Carson Daly's reign as NBC's New Years Eve host after 16 editions. He had hosted since 2004, except for 2017-2018, when there was no special.

Daly hosted last year's NBC's New Year's Eve special live from Times Square with Amber Ruffin and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)