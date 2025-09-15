Idli Kadai, the upcoming Tamil film, marks the fourth directorial venture of Dhanush, who will also play the lead role. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release in October, the makers of Idli Kadai hosted a grand audio launch at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (September 14). Speaking at the event, Dhanush opened up about his difficult childhood, saying that he used to collect and sell flowers to afford idlis as a child. His statement has since sparked controversy online, with some netizens questioning his claim, pointing out that he comes from a family involved in the entertainment industry. ‘Idli Kadai’: Shalini Pandey Teams Up With Dhanush, Nithya Menen for Film (See Post).

Dhanush Opens Up About His Difficult Childhood at ‘Idli Kadai’ Audio Launch

Speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film Idli Kadai, Dhanush reflected on his childhood days when he had to work hard to eat his favourite dish. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the actor could be heard saying, "When I was a child, I wanted to eat idlis every day but couldn’t afford them. So I started collecting flowers from the neighbourhood. My [cousin] and I would wake up early and collect flowers for over two hours."

The actor also added that the satisfaction he got from eating idlis back then can never be compared to the present time, when he can easily afford them. "I am not getting the joy and taste of eating idlis in restaurants now that I had in my childhood," he said.

Dhanush Reveals Selling Flowers To Afford Idlis as a Child

#Dhanush about #IdliKadai: "During my childhood, I somehow want to eat Idli Daily. But I don't had money. I'm not getting the happiness & taste now in restaurants, which i had during my childhood😀. Film based on real life inspiration of my childhood♥️" pic.twitter.com/QmcxIoEvZ9 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 14, 2025

Internet Reacts to Dhanush’s Statement

Netizens reacting to the video questioned Dhanush’s statements about having a financially difficult childhood, pointing out that, by the time he was of school-going age, his father, director Kasthuri Raja, had already directed four to five films. A user wrote, "Bro, seriously, why always preaching poverty story every time."

Another wrote, "When your were 8-9 years old, your father directed 4-5 films and you're saying you didn't have money to buy idli... Don't talk just for the sake of talking." Another doubtful user wrote, "Dai dai you are son of a director da dai." ‘Idli Kadai’ Song ‘Enjaami Thandhaane’: Dhanush Drops Energetic Folk Track on Ganesh Chaturthi (Watch Video).

Netizens React to Dhanush

Dai dai you are son of a director da daii — Sansai (@Sansaikumar1) September 14, 2025

A User Wrote

When u r age is 8-9 years, ur father has directed 4-5 films and u r saying u don't have money to buy idli... Don't talk just for the sake of talking.. — Suresh (@sureshfair) September 15, 2025

‘Always Preaching Poverty Stories’

Bro seriously why always preaching poverty story every time You have easily 10-12 films in hand and average 50cr salary — Akshy_AR (@SujithR11780782) September 15, 2025

Another User Wrote

bro describing idli as if it is some beluga caviar. — Sky (@skybebop26) September 14, 2025

A Confused User Wrote

Even now Idli is cheap how it can be costlier for him 30 yrs back? — Aravindh.. (@AravindAkash28) September 15, 2025

About ‘Idli Kadai’

Written and directed by Dhanush, Idli Kadai stars Dhanush in the lead role. The movie stars Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj and Arun Vijay, among others,s in key roles. Touted to be a family drama, GV Prakash Kumar handles the music for the film. Idli Kadai is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 1, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).