Bollywood's Dilbar girl, Nora Fatehi celebrates her birthday today and while we play her music videos on loop, it's time we also highlight her fashion choices. Nora's a terrific dresser and she loves having a healthy blend of modern and traditional silhouettes. The actress who's slowly establishing her base in Bollywood has miles more to go but she's determined to take each day as it comes. While you are busy admiring her hot moves, we are searching for words that would justify her impeccable dressing sense. Fashion Face-Off: Nora Fatehi or Sonakshi Sinha - Who Nailed this Yousef Aljasmi Design Better?

From a Sabyasachi saree to Yousef-Al Jasmi's shimmery bodycon dresses, Nora has aced it all. With Maneka Harisinghani as her stylist, Nora's able to set the fashion ball rolling, all time, every time. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she's able to nail all the different designs while making us fall in love with her harder. As the pretty lady gets ready to celebrate her birthday, we take a look at some of her most ravishing appearances. Have a look. Nora Fatehi's Newest Fashion Outing Screams 'All that Glitters is Gold' (View Pics).

In JJ Valaya

In Sol Angellan

In Self Portrait

In Yousef Al Jasmi

In Marchesa

In Herve Leger

In Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Nora has recently added tons of music videos to her name and she certainly plans on doing more of them. Speaking of her movie outings, she'll be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India that also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar. She's busy taking her baby steps in the industry and we wish her all the luck for it.

