Nushrat Bharucha may have debuted back in 2006 but she catapulted to fame with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015). A style cynosure, her classic cute looks, a dainty frame and a warm smile endear this quintessential outsider instantly and immensely. We love how Nushrat has delved into a style game that exemplifies her appetite for the risk and risque in equal measures. A recent non-fussy photoshoot had us marvelling at her simplicity! A striped cropped top, flared denim paired off perfectly to show those enviable abs and a pair of floral mules completed the look.

Street style vibes with their apparent ease and spunk are much sought after. Filing her style in the street style chic chapter, here's a closer look. Nushrat Bharucha Is an Ethnic Delight in Lime Yellow, Peachy Pink and Tassels!

Nushrat Bharucha - Stripes and Denim Sass

A striped denim crop top was teamed with a pair of high waist flared denim. A pair of striped floral mules, naturally wavy hair and nude glam completed her look. When Nushrat Bharucha Turned Into a Modern Traditionalist, Non-Conformist Bride for the Wedding Affair Magazine!

Nushrat Bharucha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chhalaang, an upcoming social black comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta starring alongside Rajkummar Rao is scheduled for a release on Amazon Pime on 13th November 2020. She will also be seen in Hurdang, a romantic love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

