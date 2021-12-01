Nushrratt Bharuccha who's basking in the glory of her recent release, Chhorii is also taking out some time to revamp her personal wardrobe. Not that she had a terrible taste in fashion previously but she's definitely mastering the art of dressing up and we are loving her new attempts. With the help of her stylist Nidhi Jeswani, Nushrratt is setting the ball rolling with her chic and contemporary choices and we'd be lying if we say we aren't jealous. Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii: It’s a Responsible Horror Film About Society’s Deeper Evil.

Nushrratt recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her newest fashion avatar that was all things bohemian. The Dream Girl actress picked a stunning blue maxi dress from the house of Karishma Khanduja and charmed her way into our hearts. Nushrratt's blouse is embellished with mirror and thread work and paired with a bandhani dhoti skirt that will instantly give you all the bohemian vibes. Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday: A Perfect Blend of Casual and Bold, Her Wardrobe Defines Millennial Fashion (View Pics).

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bharuccha further styled her outfit by opting for nude lips, curled eyelashes, contoured cheeks, well-defined brows and hair tied in a stylish ponytail. The outfit looked sultry on the pretty lady and for those who love bohemian fashion, this one is just the right choice for you. The outfit is currently available online for approximately Rs 50,000! Grab it if you love it...

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2021 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).